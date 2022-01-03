New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’

At least three cases have been reported in the U.S.
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...

News

Ottumwa School District
Ottumwa School District considering changes to its schools

News

Iowa GOP lawmakers want to eliminate retirement income tax

News

Authorities have identified the two people killed during a house fire earlier this month in...
Officials ID 2 killed in early January house fire in Iowa

TOP HEADLINES

Coronavirus

New bill could allow more health care workers to administer vaccines in Iowa

Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST
|
By KCRG Staff
An Iowa House subcommittee is expected to discuss a new bill that would expand the number of health care workers allowed to administer vaccines at facilities in the state.

National News

Pfizer CEO hopes COVID vaccines become annual doses like flu shots

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Emily Van de Riet
In an interview with an Israeli news outlet published Jan. 22, the Pfizer CEO said he wants people to receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine instead of getting a booster every several months.

News

Two Iowa men charged in motorcycle drag racing death

Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
Two Iowa men have been charged with vehicular homicide because they were racing on their motorcycles at speeds over 150 mph with a third man who died in an October crash.

News

IGHSAU officially sanctions girls wrestling for the 2022-2023 season

Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST
|
By Chelsie Brown
Girls wrestling will officially be a sport in Iowa.

News

Missouri man charged with murder in Des Moines killing

Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
Charges against a Missouri man accused in a deadly Iowa attack have been upgraded.

National News

In mourning yet again, NYC prepares to honor fallen officer

Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
A city reeling from a spate of violence is preparing to lay to rest a rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer “fighting for his life.”
Advertisement
CONNECT WITH US

MORE NEWS

National News

Pope calls for day of prayer for peace for Ukraine

Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis has expressed his concern over “rising tensions” in Ukraine that threaten peace, and called for political talks that put at the center “human brotherhood instead of partisan interests.”

National News

UNESCO lists Viking-era wooden sailboats on heritage list

Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
Wooden sail boats allowed the peoples of Northern Europe to spread trade, influence and sometimes war across seas and continents for thousands of years

National News

Water Cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels

Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
Police in Brussels have fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse violent demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions.

News

Hearing set for a reduction in levy rates in Ottumwa

Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST
|
By Anne Hughes
They are required to pass a resolution establishing their maximum property tax dollars for certain levies.

News

Hearing for Fairfield teens accused of murder has been moved to February

Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST
|
By Anne Hughes
Court documents don’t say why the hearing was continued but both parties agreed to the change.

National News

2 priests, 2 lay people to be beatified in El Salvador

Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
The Roman Catholic Church is beatifying two priests and two lay people who were victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war.

National News

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment have landed in Tonga, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption.

National News

First flights leave Chinese city Xi’an as travel curbs ease

Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
The first commercial airline flights in one month have taken off from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

National News

‘Wuhan, I Am Here’: Film follows volunteers in sealed city

Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
Film director Lan Bo hopes to sound the alarm with a documentary, “Wuhan, I Am Here,” about volunteers who helped neighbors get food and medical care following the lockdown in early 2020 of the city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

National News

Thich Nhat Hanh, influential Zen Buddhist monk dies at 95

Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped spread the practice of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, has died.

News

COVID-19 Cases in Wapello County hit record high

Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST
|
By Eric Monaghan
Local schools cancel classes and vaccine rates drop as COVID-19 cases in Wapello County reach an all-time high.

News

Oskaloosa’s fire department participates in ice water rescue training

Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST
|
By Shelby Slaughter
Firefighters partake in their yearly ice water training as freezing temperatures settle in.

News

Council approves funds for improving Ottumwa’s tennis courts

Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST
|
By Eric Monaghan
The City Council has approved $750,000 for tennis courts improvements at the Staggs and Bridge View courts. The district has pledged to match, but there is still $600,000 to be raised.

Forecast

Quite cold again tonight, but a bit of a warm-up ahead

Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST
|
By Corey Thompson
Another very cold night is expected, with temperatures expected to drop below zero area-wide again.

National News

Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says

Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST
|
By ZEKE MILLER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Biden told Democratic National Committee members during a virtual grassroots event Thursday that Democrats broadly have to offer a clearer contrast with Republicans going forward.

News

Bettendorf man captures meteor on camera Thursday morning

Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST
|
By Kyle Kiel
The American Meteor Society reported 108 sightings of a fireball in the sky around 6:47 a.m.

National News

EXPLAINER: What endemic means for COVID-19

Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST
|
By MARIA CHENG
For many countries, designating a disease as endemic means that fewer resources will be available to combat it, since it will likely no longer be considered a public health emergency.

News

Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon to go virtual again

Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Iowa Dance Marathon will move to a virtual format for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

News

Albia, Iowa woman killed in train accident

Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST
|
By Anne Hughes
The collision between the Jeep and the train is under investigation

News

Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases

Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
|
By Adam Carros
Fully vaccinated Iowans are making up a growing percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations as the state reports record highs for cases.