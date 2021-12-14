Advertisement

Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have confirmed that the pilot of a helicopter that crashed into the I-10 high rise at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Tuesday afternoon died as the result of the accident. The pilot was the only occupant on board, according to the FAA.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

The FAA says it was a Bell 407 helicopter. Officials reported earlier in the day that only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

I-10 eastbound is closed and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also closed and traffic is being diverted onto US Hwy. 51.

A spokesperson for Entergy says the crash damaged some transmission infrastructure, knocking over 20,000 people out of power in Kenner and Metairie. As of 3 p.m., power was restored.

