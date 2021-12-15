Advertisement

Disney World fire may have sprung from fireworks debris

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom started in a tree and may have been caused by fireworks debris.

Disney workers quickly extinguished the flames from the fire Tuesday.

WESH-TV quotes Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey as saying that the only injury involved a person who accidentally inhaled chemicals from a fire extinguisher.

The officials said the fire could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the Cinderella Castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated.

