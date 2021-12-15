Advertisement

Final data on COVID-19 pill released to FDA

By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Final data on Pfizer’s experimental treatment for COVID-19 has been shared with the Food and Drug Administration as part of the company’s application to authorize the pill for emergency use.

If authorized, the pill could be another tool in the fight against the virus.

Pfizer says updated results show the treatment cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% if given to adults within a few days of first symptoms.

”The pill is potentially a lifesaver for everyone,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Pfizer hopes to offer the pills under the name Paxlovid for people to take at home before they are sick enough to go to the hospital.

”When you have peaks of this disease, when you have the waves that are coming, the hospitals are really overcrowded, and that creates significant issues to the health care system,” Chairman and CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla said. “With this pill, we are expecting out of ten people going to hospital, one will go and no one is dying.”

The company says it expects the drug to retain activity against variants like omicron, and it appears to do so in lab tests because the drug blocks an enzyme involved in viral replication.

Pfizer’s CEO wants to make it clear that the pill treats COVID-19 but does not prevent it.

”Vaccines are needed. Vaccines is the primary frontier that you should be using to stop the disease,” Bourla said.

If the FDA grants emergency-use authorization, Pfizer says the pill could be in the U.S. this month.

No date has been set yet by the FDA advisory committee that is expected to weigh in on the treatment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect for the KYOU area on Wednesday, December 15,...
Some Iowa bridges could close due to wind threat
With just under 41,000 call for service this year, the police department is on track to see a...
Ottumwa Police calls for service “on track” with 2020
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Hearings set for two Fairfield teens requesting to be tried as juveniles in homicide case
The bridge is blocked off until an investigation is complete.
A fire on the Wabash Railroad Pedestrian Bridge under investigation
A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect for the KYOU area on Wednesday, December 14,...
Very strong wind gusts likely on Wednesday

Latest News

Residents stand amid their homes damaged by a gasoline truck that overturned and exploded in...
Haiti in mourning after tanker fireball that killed 75
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes in the area due to low...
LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Severe winds, weather in Midwest
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber, Wednesday, Dec....
Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial
The Biden administration released previously classified documents about the assassination of...
US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination