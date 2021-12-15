Iowa DOT restricts oversize, overweight vehicles during severe weather

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Transportation has put a travel restriction on oversized and overweight permitted vehicles due to severe weather.

IDOT said starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunrise Thursday any oversized, overweight permitted vehicles will be restricted from traveling.

The national weather service has issued a high wind warning for the State of Iowa beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday until daybreak Thursday.

Very strong sustained winds speeds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 to 70 mph are expected, IDOT said. Travel will become extremely difficult in the afternoon and evening, especially for high-profile vehicles such as trucks and buses.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.