Record highs today, turning windy with a chance of strong storms

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is going to be an interesting one! The record high for the day has already been broken and we expect highs to surge into the 70s this afternoon. A strong southwest wind is likely through the day and a High Wind Warning has been issued. There’s also a risk of severe weather as the cold front blows through tonight. Stay aware and make sure you have multiple ways to get your warnings! Tomorrow, temperatures cool back to the 40s with highs mainly in the 30s for the weekend.

