Advertisement

Severe weather possible this evening

Severe Weather
Severe Weather(KYOU)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather in southeastern Iowa and northeastern Missouri.

A low-pressure system will move into Iowa & Missouri Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. This system will produce a line of storms that is forecasted to traverse Iowa and Missouri. The storms will arrive this evening after 6 p.m. and continue through our area by 10 p.m. The main hazards for tonight’s storms are isolated tornadoes and high winds with gusts up to 60-70+ mph.

The KYOU First Alert Storm Team will watch the storms throughout the night.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect for the KYOU area on Wednesday, December 15,...
Some Iowa bridges could close due to wind threat
With just under 41,000 call for service this year, the police department is on track to see a...
Ottumwa Police calls for service “on track” with 2020
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Hearings set for two Fairfield teens requesting to be tried as juveniles in homicide case
The bridge is blocked off until an investigation is complete.
A fire on the Wabash Railroad Pedestrian Bridge under investigation
A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect for the KYOU area on Wednesday, December 14,...
Very strong wind gusts likely on Wednesday

Latest News

kyou wx
Record highs today, turning windy with a chance of strong storms
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Strong winds are likely on Wednesday night.
First Alert Forecast
A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect for the KYOU area on Wednesday, December 14,...
Very strong wind gusts likely on Wednesday