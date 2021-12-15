Severe weather possible this evening

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather in southeastern Iowa and northeastern Missouri.

A low-pressure system will move into Iowa & Missouri Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. This system will produce a line of storms that is forecasted to traverse Iowa and Missouri. The storms will arrive this evening after 6 p.m. and continue through our area by 10 p.m. The main hazards for tonight’s storms are isolated tornadoes and high winds with gusts up to 60-70+ mph.

The KYOU First Alert Storm Team will watch the storms throughout the night.

