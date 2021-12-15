Some Iowa bridges could close due to wind threat

DES MOINES, Iowa (KYOU) - Due to the high winds Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, travelers should be prepared for emergency closures of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake near Polk City and the mile-long bridge on Iowa 14 over Red Rock Lake north of Knoxville.

Crews may close the bridges unexpectedly for the safety of the traveling public.

Closure information will be posted on 511ia.org. Digital message boards will also be placed at both ends of the bridge to warn motorists of potential closures.

To stay updated on the changing weather, go to https://www.kyoutv.com/weather/ or download the KYOU First Alert Forecast app.

