Advertisement

3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building

Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then crashed into a building.(Source: KCTV/CNN)
By Shawn Bergan, Morgan Mobley, Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/Gray News) - Three people died after a fire truck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building late Wednesday night, police said.

KCTV reported that a Kansas City Fire Department truck was heading northbound on Broadway Boulevard near Westport Road on the way to a house fire shortly after 10 p.m. The fire truck then collided with a Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Westport Road. Both vehicles ended up crashing into the building.

The man and woman inside the SUV died, along with a woman who was on-foot at the scene. That pedestrian’s body was pulled from the building’s rubble shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday following an extensive recovery effort.

“It’s been complicated by the fact that the building is very unstable and presents a risk to rescuers,” said Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the Kansas City Police Department.

Authorities are investigating what caused the crash. There is no word yet on if weather was a factor. Wednesday night saw severe weather, including high winds, with gusts up to 77 miles per hour in the Kansas City metro.

“Again, I cannot say this enough: When you see emergency lights and sirens and see our apparatus coming in, we’re going to somebody’s incident. Please pull over. Slow down. Pull over to the right. Tonight, it was very tragic,” said fire department spokesman Jason Spreitzer.

“This is a tragic event. I think if anybody says this doesn’t affect you isn’t telling you how it really is. We come to work to help people every day. And today it was devastating, you know, because we went out to help people and in the process of helping people, our crews had to help ourselves,” he added.

Copyright 2021 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect for the KYOU area on Wednesday, December 15,...
Some Iowa bridges could close due to wind threat
Alliant Energy outage map
More than 100,000 people in Iowa without power
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
With just under 41,000 call for service this year, the police department is on track to see a...
Ottumwa Police calls for service “on track” with 2020
IDOT said starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunrise Thursday any...
Iowa DOT restricts oversize, overweight vehicles during severe weather

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 22, 2010 file photo shows bottles of abortion pills at a clinic in Des...
US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Kellogg’s reaches tentative agreement with striking workers
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now