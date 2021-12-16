Advertisement

Authorities find teen’s body after Kentucky tornado

By Kelly Dean and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities have found the body of Nyssa Brown, the last person unaccounted for in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WBKO.

Nyssa is one of seven family members killed during the recent tornado outbreak.

Their bodies were found in different places near their destroyed home, one as far as a quarter-mile away.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves. everything is gone,” said Cierra Bryant, an extended family member.

According to police officials, Nyssa, 13, was found in a very dense wooded area. She is the 17th confirmed death following the tornado outbreak in Bowling Green.

