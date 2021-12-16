Advertisement

Kids find worms in Ft. Bragg school lunches

By WTVD staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) - Parents are upset after a school on a North Carolina Army base served their kids lunches with worms in them.

The Department of Defense has responded, but some say more needs to be done.

“My 10-year-old, who can barely find something red in her face, within five minutes of having her plate, she says, ‘Oh no!’ There’s worms in her food,” said “Jane,” a mother of a student at the school.

The mom, who did not want to be identified, was outraged. She says during her daughter’s school lunch period she found worms crawling in her vegetable soup.

The alleged incident happening at Irwin Intermediate School at Fort Bragg Army base.

Jane logged onto social media to see if her child was the only student spotting worms crawling on their plate.

“Within five minutes of my post, I had comments from 10 moms saying, ‘My child literally just told me this,’” she said.

One father spoke by phone to say his son saw the worms too.

“They deserve to eat a decent meal without any worms,” he said.

The school admitted Wednesday that school lunches did have worms. A spokesperson from the Department of Defense Education says last Monday the school district received 24 cases of broccoli from the Department of Agriculture containing harmless worms, unaware to them.

The next day the broccoli was served.

“A student immediately returned a meal saying a worm was in it,” a spokesperson said. “Within 15 minutes of the beginning of the school lunch period, we removed the broccoli from the serving line of all schools located at Fort Bragg.

We immediately informed the North Carolina Department of Agriculture that worms were found in the broccoli, and the broccoli was discarded.”

Jane says she shared her concerns directly with the school district’s director of nutrition, disappointed over what she calls negligence and the school’s failure to inspect what they’re feeding her child and others.

“If that is your job, that’s your job description, that’s what you are meant to do. It should be done properly,” she said.

She added that someone should be held accountable.

“If you’re not held to a standard, if you’re not held to accountability with anything in life, how will you ever do better?” she said.

Parents tell us moving forward they’re packing lunches.

The district says as a precaution, Fort Bragg food inspectors checked the cafeteria food Wednesday, and no problems were found.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

