Advertisement

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman and her unborn child were killed during a shooting Wednesday night in Mississippi.

According to WLBT, police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.

Both she and her unborn child died at the scene.

According to police, four men suspected in the shooting followed the woman from a nearby gas station. They were driving a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622.

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road(JPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

This makes December 2021 the deadliest month in the city’s history with 19 homicides so far, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in Jackson last weekend alone.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect for the KYOU area on Wednesday, December 15,...
Some Iowa bridges could close due to wind threat
Alliant Energy outage map
More than 100,000 people in Iowa without power
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
With just under 41,000 call for service this year, the police department is on track to see a...
Ottumwa Police calls for service “on track” with 2020
IDOT said starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunrise Thursday any...
Iowa DOT restricts oversize, overweight vehicles during severe weather

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ex-Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Maxwell
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2010 file photo shows bottles of abortion pills at a clinic in Des...
US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Kellogg’s reaches tentative agreement with striking workers