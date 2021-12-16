Advertisement

Remains found in 1982 ID’d as member of The O’Jays

By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Twinsburg Police Department announced on Tuesday that human remains discovered in 1982 have been identified nearly 40 years later as Frank “Frankie” Little Jr., a guitarist and songwriter for the band The O’Jays.

The remains of Little, who was born in Cleveland in 1943, were found in a garbage bag behind a now-closed business on Cannon Road in Twinsburg on Feb. 18, 1982, WOIO reported.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Frank "Frankie" Little Jr.
Frank "Frankie" Little Jr.(Source: Twinsburg Police Department, CMSD)

Investigator initially believed that the remains belonged to an 5-foot 6-inch tall African-American man between the ages of 20 and 35 years old at the time. The remains were distinct because it appeared the remains were from someone who had a curvature of the spine as an adolescent.

Recent research and testing from the DNA Doe Project led to the identification of Little after a close relative provided a matching DNA sample, confirmed by Dr. Lisa Kohler of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab.

“There were distant DNA matches that were from South Carolina that we reached out to and they were willing to help out and provide family trees,” said Detective Eric Hendershott of the Twinsburg Police.

Little was a member of The O’Jays during the mid-1960s, according to the Twinsburg Police Department, and has multiple writing credits with the group.

The band is best known for songs like “Love Train,” which became a hit in the early ‘70s.

Little left California, where he was working with The O’Jays, when he was deployed by the Army to Vietnam during the war.

After his stint in Vietnam ended, Little never returned to California to rejoin The O’Jays, police said. Instead he went back to Cleveland but never reconnected with his family, either.

Family members who were contacted by police said after that, they lost track of Little, and police said they could not find a paper trail of his life.

His former band mates with The O’Jays said they never heard from him.

Little was last known to reside in Cleveland near the area of East 105th Street and Superior Avenue during the mid-1970s.

Not much information is known, either, about Little’s disappearance and apparent homicide, the Twinsburg Police Department said.

“If we get anyone who knew him in life, especially in the 70′s, who he was living with, who his associates were, that would be useful information in this case,” Hendershott said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect for the KYOU area on Wednesday, December 15,...
Some Iowa bridges could close due to wind threat
Alliant Energy outage map
More than 100,000 people in Iowa without power
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
With just under 41,000 call for service this year, the police department is on track to see a...
Ottumwa Police calls for service “on track” with 2020
IDOT said starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunrise Thursday any...
Iowa DOT restricts oversize, overweight vehicles during severe weather

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ex-Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Maxwell
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2010 file photo shows bottles of abortion pills at a clinic in Des...
US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Kellogg’s reaches tentative agreement with striking workers