Mayor: Kingsley, IA reopened, power restored to most residents

UPDATE

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - After Wednesday’s high winds and severe storms, one Iowa town was left without power throughout the night.

In the northwest Iowa community of Kingsley, power lines were knocked down and several structures were damaged throughout the town due to those storms.

“On the east side of town we had poles snapped off and lines down. On the west side of town we were pretty good, just a few branches down and a few trees broke off, but nothing really entered downtown at all other than we were all out of power,” said Kingsley Mayor Rick Bohle.

One Kingsley business that took a major hit from the storm was Titan machinery. The high winds ripped the roof off the building and insulation. That roof was found scattered and hanging in trees behind the property.

One of the owners of Titan Machinery said no one was inside the building at the time of the storm. The portion of the building missing the roof was off-limits due to safety concerns.

“Of course Titan got the best of it, but most of the weather went just to the east and south of Kingsley so there is some damage out at some farmstead out in the country,” said Bohle.

Northeast of Kingsley, Seuntjens Robert Hog Confinement was one farmstead that was damaged Wednesday. The strong winds lifted one of the old barns on the property that housed farming equipment. Owner Bob Seuntjen says no livestock was harmed, but the debris was scattered across surrounding fields.

“We just appreciate the other towns around. I was in constant contact with the mayor of Moville, and we were offering assistant back and forth. And Remsen came down with their ambulance and one of the convenience stores set out a bunch of pizza for our fire and ambulance crews that were working. And someone called from Sergeant Bluff and Lawton and offered assistance, so we are very appreciative of our community,” said Bohle.

Mayor Bohle said nothing beats a small town rallying together to support each other. And that’s exactly what happened, with dozens of Kingsley residents helping in the clean-up efforts.

As of Thursday afternoon, Bohle said power has been fully restored in Kingsley. But several surrounding farmsteads were still without power.

PREVIOUS

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The mayor of Kingsley, Iowa says the town has reopened after being closed off to everybody but residents Wednesday night after the storms.

The mayor has also confirmed to KTIV that a majority of residents have had their power restored. Crews are still working to restore power to a few residents who live in the more rural parts of town.

PREVIOUS

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - As of Thursday morning, the shelter at Kingsley-Pierson Middle School in Pierson, Iowa has been closed.

PREVIOUS

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says at this time if you do not live in Kingsley, Iowa you will not be allowed into Kingsley.

Officials say traffic will be blocked for everyone except for Kingsley’s residents. This is due to damage caused by the storm, including several power lines being knocked down.

No word yet on how long the cleanup will take. But Kingsley-Pierson has already announced there will be no school Thursday, Dec. 16.

A shelter has been set up at the Kingsley-Pierson Middle School in Pierson, Iowa located at 321 4th Street. It opens at 8:30 p.m. Residents are asked to bring sheets, pillows, blankets and all necessities to stay overnight. No pets will be allowed in the shelter.

There will be no school for Kingsley-Pierson, Thursday, December 16th. Since the town of Pierson does have power, the Pierson school will be used as a warming shelter for anyone that needs a place to go. Stay safe everyone. — Kingsley-Pierson (@KingsleyPierson) December 16, 2021

