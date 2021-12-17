TikTok deems no threats to viral trend as local schools stay on high alert for violence

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KYOU) - Schools around the nation are on high alert for increased gun violence.

Several schools including, North Mahaska Community School District, Centerville, Ottumwa, and others have released statements on Thursday evening alerting parents of a nationwide threat against schools.

The threat comes from a TikTok challenge declaring Friday, December 17th as “American School Shooting Day.” Posts online warn about nationwide shootings or bomb threats happening.

TikTok saying in a statement on Twitter, “We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

The company later saying, “We’ve exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today, but have still found nothing. What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe. Local authorities, the FBI, and DHS have confirmed there’s no credible threat, so we’re working to remove alarmist warnings that violate our misinformation policy. If we did find promotion of violence on our platform, we’d remove and report it to law enforcement.”

In the letter to parents, North Mahaska and Great Prairie Area Education Agency Schools says, “We have partnered with local law enforcement to vigilantly investigate whether there are any local connections to these social media posts. At this time, law enforcement has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats as credible in our area. Out of an abundance of caution, our schools will be in close contract with law enforcement throughout the day on Friday.”

School officials went on to urge parents to have conversations with their kids about how to safely use social media and the consequences that would follow with this kind of threat.

One mother shared with KYOU her decision to send her kids to school, putting her faith in the school system saying: “I am a mother to three beautiful smart loving children, two out of the three have ADHD and keeping them in their routine is vital. So with the nation being on a crazy frenzy today. I sent my children for many different reasons. But, mainly because I want them to know school should be like home safe place an fun. Not a place that they ‘should fear’ because some idiots on the internet.”

Mahaska County Emergency Management shared on their Facebook saying, “Our local law enforcement is closely monitor the situation. If you see something, say something. If you have concerns call the 911 center and report it. Talk to your kids about social media!”

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department says they have found no grounds for any threats in the area.

