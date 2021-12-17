Advertisement

Ottumwa man arrested following investigation into recent thefts

Ottumwa Police arrested 35 year old Colt Ball following an investigation into stolen merchandise
By Anne Hughes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -An Ottumwa man is facing theft and burglary charges following an investigation by police.

Police say they connected Colt Ball, 35 of Ottumwa to a burglary at Oschelns on Sunday, December 12.

Court records say he cut a hole in the side of the building to get inside and steal times.

Police say after executing a search warrant at Ball’s home they found a Polaris Ranger and other items were stolen.

The UTA was reported missing back in October from a maintenance building at Indian Hills Community College.

Officers also found other stolen items at the home and police say Ball was selling them.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

