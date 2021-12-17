Advertisement

Quiet today, nice weekend ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a quiet finish to the week and a fairly nice weekend as well. Today, a mix of sun and clouds is expected with highs into the lower 40s. Tonight, a weak system passes by to our south which will increase the clouds and pull slightly cooler temperatures down for tomorrow. Tomorrow night into Sunday morning will be the coldest night of the next seven days, but even that won’t be too bad. All of next week continues to look dry and quiet with no travel issues leading into Christmas. Have a good weekend!

