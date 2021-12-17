Advertisement

Radio City Rockettes cancel performances due to COVID-19

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 photo, the Rockettes dance during a performance of the...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 photo, the Rockettes dance during a performance of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/AP) - The Radio City Rockettes have announced they’ve canceled the remainder of their scheduled performances this season because of COVID-19.

“We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic,” the Rockettes said in a statement on Twitter Friday evening.

“We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”

The Rockettes said all tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.

The Rockettes had announced hours earlier that they were calling off four performances scheduled for Friday because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production.

The popular holiday program generally has four shows per day in December at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The entire season was canceled last year for the first time in the show’s long history because of the pandemic.

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus is in “full force” in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, with new COVID-19 cases hitting a one-day record of more than 8,300 on Thursday.

But new hospitalizations and deaths – so far – are well below their spring 2020 peak and even where they were this time last year, city data shows.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
TikTok deems no threats to viral trend as local schools stay on high alert for violence
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
In the wake of the storms Wednesday night, Wapello County residents are working to cleanup and...
Wapello County residents clean up after Wednesday’s storms
A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Alcohol
COVID-19 fuels record alcohol sales, complaints in in Iowa

Latest News

This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai...
Typhoon leaves 19 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines
Iraq veteran Jeremy Harrell previously served in Iraq. His group immediately responded to the...
Iraq War veteran describes Kentucky tornado damage as a ‘warzone’
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
3.5 million+ signatures on petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver found at fault for...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect