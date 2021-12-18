Advertisement

Relatively cool start to the weekend, warmer later in week

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A mix of sun and clouds will be present on Saturday, with relatively cool temperatures.

Highs reach the mid 30s generally across the area, with wind chills staying in the upper 20s for a good portion of the day. A mostly clear night allows temperatures to drop pretty easily into the upper 10s.

A bit of a warm-up takes place on Monday, before a minor setback toward midweek. The more notable warmup occurs toward the Christmas holiday weekend, when highs could be back into the 50s.

Hope for a white Christmas across the area seems to be slipping away, with no precipitation expected during our 7-day foreacst.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
TikTok deems no threats to viral trend as local schools stay on high alert for violence
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
In the wake of the storms Wednesday night, Wapello County residents are working to cleanup and...
Wapello County residents clean up after Wednesday’s storms

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Staying Tranquil
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Skies remain somewhat sunny through the day.
First Alert Forecast
We head into the weekend on a quiet and cool note.
Cool and Quiet as we approach the Winter Solstice and Christmas