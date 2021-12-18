Relatively cool start to the weekend, warmer later in week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A mix of sun and clouds will be present on Saturday, with relatively cool temperatures.

Highs reach the mid 30s generally across the area, with wind chills staying in the upper 20s for a good portion of the day. A mostly clear night allows temperatures to drop pretty easily into the upper 10s.

A bit of a warm-up takes place on Monday, before a minor setback toward midweek. The more notable warmup occurs toward the Christmas holiday weekend, when highs could be back into the 50s.

Hope for a white Christmas across the area seems to be slipping away, with no precipitation expected during our 7-day foreacst.

