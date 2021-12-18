Advertisement

Governor: No one still missing in Kentucky after tornadoes

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says all of the people reported missing in Kentucky after tornadoes swept through the state last weekend have been accounted for.

Beshear hailed the report by state emergency management officials and said he hoped it means no more people in Kentucky will be found dead from the storm.

Beshear says there was some confusion over the number of deaths because his staff believes there have been 78 deaths, though state emergency management officials put the current count at 75.

Tennessee officials, meanwhile, have confirmed that a fifth person in the state died from storms that struck that state as part of the same weather system.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

