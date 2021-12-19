Advertisement

Quiet and relatively mild to begin the Winter season

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet and seasonably mild December weather takes us through the next few days. Monday looks to feature partly cloudy skies overhead with a bit more clearing possible to the south. Temperatures warm to the upper 30s. Tuesday looks similar as we begin Winter officially with the Winter Solstice at 9:58 AM. High pressure brings us a bit more sunshine Wednesday but also slightly cooler temperatures, back into the low to mid 30s. As we approach Christmas by the end of the week, a warming trend appears to take control and temperatures warm well-above average by Christmas Eve day on Friday. The days leading up to Christmas remain dry with our next reasonable shot at precipitation holding off until early next week.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Holiday Nights 'N Lights in Greater Ottumwa Park
Holiday “Nights ‘N Lights” is ready to bring in the holiday spirit in Ottumwa
Two teenagers killed in accident in Marion County, Iowa

Latest News

Quiet and seasonably mild December weather takes us through the next few days.
First Alert Forecast
A pleasant late December day.
Quiet and seasonal weather for Sunday
A pleasant late December day.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Staying Tranquil