Quiet and relatively mild to begin the Winter season

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet and seasonably mild December weather takes us through the next few days. Monday looks to feature partly cloudy skies overhead with a bit more clearing possible to the south. Temperatures warm to the upper 30s. Tuesday looks similar as we begin Winter officially with the Winter Solstice at 9:58 AM. High pressure brings us a bit more sunshine Wednesday but also slightly cooler temperatures, back into the low to mid 30s. As we approach Christmas by the end of the week, a warming trend appears to take control and temperatures warm well-above average by Christmas Eve day on Friday. The days leading up to Christmas remain dry with our next reasonable shot at precipitation holding off until early next week.

