Quiet and seasonal weather for Sunday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect fairly similar conditions on Sunday as we saw Saturday, once we get rid of some cloudiness around.

With southerly winds and a bit of sunshine, temperatures should reach the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon. Lows shouldn’t be as cold tonight, setting up a slightly warmer day on Monday.

A bit of a setback in temperatures for the middle of the week is followed by much warmer highs by the time we reach the Christmas holiday. Highs in the 40s and 50s look likely then. No precipitation is expected in our 7-day forecast, meaning local travel looks fairly easy for those hitting the road for the holiday weekend.

