Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (Gray News) – Dozens of people were killed in the powerful tornado outbreak that tore through several states on the night of Dec. 10, leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles.

Security cameras at FNB Bank captured footage of the storm in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Video shows the front doors of the bank shake as the tornado approaches, just moments before the glass shatters and wind rips through the front lobby of the bank.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead in connection to these tornadoes.

“Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones,” FNB Bank said in a post on Facebook. “Buildings and possessions can be replaced, and now we will focus on rebuilding.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found

Latest News

Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closings
The hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend.
Rare set of identical triplets born in Mississippi hospital