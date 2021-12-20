Advertisement

Dog credited with saving family from carbon monoxide

Carbon monoxide detector
Carbon monoxide detector(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Roxy the dog is more than a beloved family pet — she’s a lifesaver.

WHO-TV reports that an Ankeny, Iowa, family is crediting Roxy with alerting them when the odorless gas carbon monoxide leaked into their home.

It happened Dec. 13. Brad Harbert said Roxy is normally mild-mannered, but that night she was unusually active, jumping up and down on the bed.

Harbert then heard the home’s carbon monoxide detector go off. He jumped out of bed and Roxy went to Hartbert’s son’s door and began scratching at it.

Harbert gathered his son, father and the dog and left the home.

The leak came from a fireplace.

