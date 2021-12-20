Advertisement

How to cope with grief during the holidays

By CNN
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is called the most wonderful time of the year, but for many who are grieving the loss of a loved one, the holidays can be hard.

Therapist Jody Baumstein with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life says grief is different for everyone.

”You can’t exactly know what to expect, just know you might feel differently moment to moment or day to day, and that’s completely normal,” she said.

Allow yourself and your family to feel any emotion whether it is sadness or even happiness.

”Allowing yourself to laugh and experience joy is actually going to make you feel more connected and more hopeful,” she said.

Baumstein says you have control over your choices, so if you don’t want to go to a holiday event or keep up with old traditions, you don’t have to.

”You don’t have to do anything that causes you more pain and suffering,” she said.

She also says that finding ways to honor and remember your loved one is an important part of the healing process.

”It can be anything from looking at videos and pictures of a loved one, to making their favorite meal or listening to songs that remind you of them,” Baumstein said.

If the holidays become too hard, it is important to get help.

”We often think that asking for help is a sign of weakness, but really it takes a ton of courage, strength and vulnerability to ask for help,” Baumstein said.

Other ideas to honor a loved one include volunteering at an organization they cared about, planting a tree in their honor or something as simple as lighting a candle for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closings