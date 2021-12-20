Advertisement

Report finds system overcrowding, staff shortages at Iowa prison facilities

Key findings in the report show massive overcrowding at the state’s prison facilities.
Key findings in the report show massive overcrowding at the state’s prison facilities.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In the wake of the murders of two staff and hostage-taking at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, the Iowa Department of Corrections(IDOC) contracted an evaluation to be done in an effort to improve the safety and security of its facilities.

Key findings in the report show massive overcrowding at the state’s prison facilities. As of December 13, 2021, the Department housed 8,106 inmates in facilities that had a capacity of 6,990 beds - that’s overcapacity by 16 percent.

The report also found high amounts of staff shortages across the board(security, nursing, etc), citing an inability to effectively recruit and retain custody and nursing staff while recommending the IDOC find ways to improve the attractiveness of employment.

KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team found earlier this year that the state paid more than $863,831.25 in overtime payments to staff at the Anamosa prison over the last two years due to short staffing.

The review recommended that the state update its security controls, operational system, and training practices to accommodate for a safer, better run system in the modern era.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Southeast Iowa woman taken to hospital after car overturns into water
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Virus fears widen as omicron variant becomes dominant in US
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found

Latest News

Des Moines man found guilty in deaths of woman, her 2 kids
Rudd, Iowa to be without power and water for a few days following tornado hit
Rudd volunteer firefighter kept tornado siren going by hand amid devastating storm
What one local daycare is doing to take care of the children
Local child care center battles even more hurdles with Omicron variant
Humane Society spokesperson urges people to keep pets inside during winter
The staff are wearing masks and cleaning and sanitizing toys and play areas
What one daycare center is doing to protect kids and staff against the new variant