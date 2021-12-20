Advertisement

Staying quiet and cool for a few days before a warm-up

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet and relatively cool conditions continue for the next few days, but a warm-up does loom on the horizon.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be somewhat similar to Monday, with highs in the low 40s likely with a somewhat breezy afternoon at times. Northerly winds bring in slightly cooler highs on Wednesday.

Another shift to southerly winds arrives before the end of the shortened work week. This pushes highs into the 50s under partly cloudy skies on Thursday and Christmas Eve. Christmas Day looks a little cooler in the 40s, but still substantially above normal for this time of year.

Currently, no precipitation is expected, making for a fairly easy set of days for holiday travel.

