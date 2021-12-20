Advertisement

Strong quake hits N California; no tsunami or major damage

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal...
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage in Northern California. The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETROLIA, Calif. (AP) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck a rural stretch of Northern California’s coast. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage.

The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia.

The National Weather Service says a tsunami is not expected to follow.

About 25,000 people were in range of strong shaking, but some people as far away as San Francisco and Sacramento reported feeling rumblings.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s office has not issued evacuation orders but has reported some road closures due to rock slides.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Holiday Nights 'N Lights in Greater Ottumwa Park
Holiday “Nights ‘N Lights” is ready to bring in the holiday spirit in Ottumwa

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
AP Source: Several asymptomatic NFL players test positive
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Virus fears widen as omicron variant becomes dominant in US
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the...
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview, records from Rep. Scott Perry
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill