Another cooler day before a warm-up begins

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect quiet and comfortable conditions to remain in place for a few days, before even warmer air moves in toward the holiday weekend.

Highs on Wednesday will stay similar to the last couple of days in the low 40s with a bit of a southerly breeze. Expect sunshine, with occasional cloudiness, through the day.

Keeping winds from a favorable southerly or southwesterly direction will lead to another surge of warm air by Christmas Eve. While we’ll still be well above normal in the low to mid 50s by then, it will pale in comparison to last week’s warmth. Otherwise, we should see quiet and easy travel conditions locally for Christmas.

Somewhat chillier air moves in for the start of the following week.

