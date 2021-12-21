Des Moines man found guilty in deaths of woman, her 2 kids

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been found guilty of killing a woman and her two children, months after another jury failed to reach a verdict.

KCCI-TV reports that Marvin Esquivel Lopez on Monday was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter, Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and 5-year-old son, Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

The April trial for Lopez ended in a mistrial after the jury said they were able to reach a verdict on the killing of Flores-Rodriguez, but not for the children.

Flores-Rodriguez and her children had arrived in Iowa from Honduras about five months before their deaths and lived with Lopez and his family.

