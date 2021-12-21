Drivers can expect to see more patrol officers on the road this holiday season

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - Right now, local law enforcement is working to remove impaired drivers from the road this holiday season.

Patrol Officer Trent Barker of the Bloomfield Police Department says, “Just to decrease traffic deaths through the state through reduction of speed and impaired driving, tired driving, and distracted driving.”

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, 837 people lost their lives nationally in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during the month of December 2019. The Bloomfield Police also stated in a post that every 52 minutes, one person is killed in a drunk driving collision in 2019.

Barker says the high number of patrol officers out can help with safety on the road. He also says even in past years, it has helped aid in protecting drivers. “We do surveys before and after, and it definitely does increase seatbelt usage.”

The goal, according to Barker, every year is to reduce the number of deaths. There are things people can do to keep themselves and others safe. “Be aware of their surroundings, drive slower, use your seatbelt, and if you are going to partake in holiday festivities have a designated driver.”

The police in Bloomfield say, do not be the reason someone does not make it home this holiday season.

