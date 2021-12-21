Advertisement

Higher amount of COVID cases and CDC recommendations increasing demand at doctor’s offices and pharmacies
By Ethan Stein
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa along with recommendations from the Center’s for Disease Control for people to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 before holiday gatherings is increasing the demand for services at doctor’s offices and pharmacies.

Iowa reported about 9,500 positive tests in the last week, which has been rising since November. Hospitalizations are also down slightly from last week, but remain high at 788 people. Almost exactly 70% of all Iowa adults are now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, which is slightly below the national average.

Doctors and pharmacists are usually busy during the winter since viruses and illnesses of all kinds tend to spread more easily. For example, Iowa’s flu activity just increased from low to moderate last week.

Craig Clark, who owns Clark Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids, said the responsibility to give out COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots only increases the burden during his busy season. He said his team of pharmacists is working around the clock to fill out prescriptions and answer people’s questions about COVID.

“Can I do this booster or that booster or when can I do it?,” Clark said. “And the paperwork and the billing and the blah, blah, blah and all that. It’s keeping everyone extremely busy.”

Busy is an understatement at the Amana Family Practice Clinic. Besty Momany, who works at the clinic, said one of the clinic’s doctors is already staying past hours to see patients needing care. She said about 20% of its patients are coming in feeling sick and concerned they have COVID-19, which she has nicknamed the “COVID Panic”

“Both because people are afraid they’ve been exposed and didn’t understand or didn’t know and they’re sick,” Momany said. “And also because they are wanting to go somewhere to see someone or do something cause they can’t go to Grandma’s Christmas if they have Covid.”

Those who are asymptomatic people can get a free test from a county public health clinic. But, results take up to three days. There are also rapid tests at many pharmacies, but they’re in high demand and can be tough to find.

