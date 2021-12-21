Humane Society spokesperson urges people to keep pets inside during winter

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you are cold outside this week, your pets are too. The Iowa code 717B states that pets need to have protection during the winter months, and they cannot just be outside without a safe place to go.

Preston Moore with the Humane Society says he wants more people to be aware of what elements a pet can be facing this time of year, and just how dangerous it can be. “Left outside unattended in cold weather, they either become very seriously ill or just last year we saw cases where dogs, unfortunately, died because of cold weather.”

During these cold months, Moore says it is best to bring your animals indoors. Insulated spaces with food and water that will protect your pets from the elements are best. Moore also says if you do believe an animal is being mistreated to call your local law enforcement.

