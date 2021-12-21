Local child care center battles even more hurdles with Omicron variant

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - One year ago, all the children at the Community Child Care Center in Fairfield had to wear a mask. Now, masks are not required for children. However, extra precautions are being taken considering children at the facility do not qualify for the vaccine.

According to Colleen Bates, the Director of the Community Child Care Center, the staff has been keeping up with sanitizing toys and play areas in the daycare while also wearing masks. Even with all the cleaning and following of public health and CDC guidelines, Bates says the real concern is the new variant.

“It kind of bothers me, yes, I don’t want children to get it or staff. So, I guess it is just a kind of wait-and-see until we find out more about it,” says Bates.

When it comes to guidance for what to do with the new discovery of this new variant, Bates says she will follow the health guidelines and take extra precautions for kids who are not vaccinated.

“If someone comes down with Covid-19 in the room, they have to be gone for their ten days. We just treat it now as a communicable disease we don’t have to close the room like we did before,” Bates says.

Bates says she wants to do whatever will protect the kids and the staff. She also adds, they have had some flu cases between the staff and children, except for two kids who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year. Going into a new year, Bates says she hopes the illness of Covid-19 will be over soon.

