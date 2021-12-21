Advertisement

Quiet again today, wind comes up a bit

By Kaj O'Mara
Dec. 21, 2021
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A quiet weather pattern continues across Iowa over the coming days. For today, a system passing well to our north will increase the wind a bit, first from the southwest. As the cold front passes by this afternoon, the wind will change direction from the northwest and may become gusty for a time. Plan on highs into the lower 40s. Tonight into tomorrow, mostly clear sky is anticipated along with seasonably cool temperatures. Later this week, highs into the 50s are expected and there may be a light shower around on Christmas Eve. A somewhat more active weather pattern appears likely once we get past Christmas. Have a good day!

