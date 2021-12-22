Advertisement

December 15 tornado count now at 42 in Iowa, an all-time record

Rudd library damage
Rudd library damage(KTTC)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak in the state of Iowa is now the state’s largest in history, based on preliminary data from the National Weather Service.

While storm surveys and research about the December 15 event is ongoing, National Weather Service offices in Omaha, Sioux Falls, Des Moines, and La Crosse have identified a total of 42 tornadoes from that outbreak. This places it atop the list of all-time tornado outbreaks in the modern era, which extends as far back as 1950.

A list of the tornado outbreak events with the largest number of confirmed tornadoes, according...
A list of the tornado outbreak events with the largest number of confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.(KCRG)

The majority of tornadoes took place in central and western Iowa, with only 7 total falling within counties in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. Three tracks crossed through parts of Howard County, 2 in Floyd County, 2 in Franklin County, and 1 in Chickasaw County.

Tracks of confirmed tornadoes on December 15, 2021. Information is current as of December 22.
Tracks of confirmed tornadoes on December 15, 2021. Information is current as of December 22.(KCRG/tracks via National Weather Service)

Ratings have been released for 36 of the 42 tornadoes identified so far. Three did not produce enough clear damage along their path for a rating, classified as EF-U. Three EF-0, 14 EF-1, and 16 EF-2 tornadoes were identified so far.

Iowa only averages about 6.25 tornadoes each year of EF-2 strength or greater, so to have a total of 16 that meet that strength rating in one day is another remarkable element of the December 15 outbreak.

Read more: National Weather Service confirms Dec. 15 derecho, first ever reported in December

Iowa averages around 48 tornadoes per year, based on data from between 1980 and 2019. During that same time period, only 4 tornadoes took place in the month of December, making this particular storm not only an outlier for any time of year, but an extreme anomaly for December. June and May, in that order, account for most of the tornadoes in the state in an average year.

Prior to this December outbreak, 51 tornadoes had been confirmed by the National Weather Service in the state for 2021, meaning the total for the year as of today is 92.

The most tornadoes during a month in the state were 57 in May 2004, so the current count for this month is behind that by a significant margin. 42 would place December 2021 as 4th most for a month all-time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Police lights
Southeast Iowa woman taken to hospital after car overturns into water
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
What one local daycare is doing to take care of the children
Local child care center battles even more hurdles with Omicron variant
The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation brought in community members for a brainstorming...
Ottumwa community members discuss solutions to city’s housing shortage

Latest News

In the last council meeting of the year, City Staff got notes from the outgoing council on how...
Ottumwa City Staff hears ARPA recommendations from outgoing council
North Sioux City Police Chief Richard Headid has tips for keeping your home safe.
Iowa police chief gives tips on keeping homes safe while away for holidays
Michelle Renee Valenti, 30, of Fort Dodge, faces several felony charges in connection with the...
Ex-jailer accused of helping inmate escape in Webster County
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in...
Federal watchdog: Trump’s USDA overpaid corn farmers by $3B