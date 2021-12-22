Hannah’s Wednesday, December 22nd evening update

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Evening! We had a nice day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be a little warmer tonight compared to last night due to a warm front that moved through the area. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 20s. You’ll want to grab a winter coat as you head out the door. But, you won’t need a coat in the afternoon since temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 40s with a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Christmas Eve temperatures will rise into the low 50s and the low to mid 40s on Christmas Day. Also on Christmas there is a slight chance for isolated to scattered rain showers. The chance for isolated to scattered showers continues on Sunday.

Another system is possible at the beginning of next week. There is a lot of uncertainty with the upcoming system, but winter precipitation is possible Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures next week will also drop back into the 30s.

