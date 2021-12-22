Advertisement

Hannah’s Wednesday, December 22nd evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Evening! We had a nice day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be a little warmer tonight compared to last night due to a warm front that moved through the area. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 20s. You’ll want to grab a winter coat as you head out the door. But, you won’t need a coat in the afternoon since temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 40s with a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Christmas Eve temperatures will rise into the low 50s and the low to mid 40s on Christmas Day. Also on Christmas there is a slight chance for isolated to scattered rain showers. The chance for isolated to scattered showers continues on Sunday.

Another system is possible at the beginning of next week. There is a lot of uncertainty with the upcoming system, but winter precipitation is possible Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures next week will also drop back into the 30s.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Police lights
Southeast Iowa woman taken to hospital after car overturns into water
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
What one local daycare is doing to take care of the children
Local child care center battles even more hurdles with Omicron variant
The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation brought in community members for a brainstorming...
Ottumwa community members discuss solutions to city’s housing shortage

Latest News

Hannah's Wednesday December 22nd evening update
Hannah's Wednesday December 22nd evening update
kyou wx
Plan on another dry and quiet day
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Colder again tonight.
Another cooler day before a warm-up begins