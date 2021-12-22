Advertisement

Plan on another dry and quiet day

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet weather continues all across the state today with mostly sunny sky anticipated. The wind will come back around from the south and highs this afternoon should hit the lower 40s once again. Going into tomorrow, we still expect 50+ degrees for highs with a similar setup on Christmas Eve as well. There may be an isolated shower that morning, but that’s about the extent of it. Quiet weather is likely locally this weekend, but if you have plans to travel to the north, there may be some snow around the Dakotas and Minnesota. Have a good day!

