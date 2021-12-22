Advertisement

Pre-trial conference for Greg Showalter delayed until March

Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
By Anne Hughes
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The scheduled pre-trial conference for Gregory Showalter has been pushed to March according to court documents.

Showalter is the Ottumwa man charged with the murder of his wife Helen.

He was arrested after his wife went missing back on July 31. Her body was found in the Des Moines River the next day.

He’s also charged with abuse of a corpse, willful injury, and domestic abuse assault by impeding breathing or circulation causing bodily injury.

Showalter will be back in court on March 21. This change will also impact his trial date which was scheduled for January.

