Advertisement

Ames City Council sets goal of net-zero emissions by 2050

The United States, the world’s second-biggest polluter after China, is preparing to announce...
The United States, the world’s second-biggest polluter after China, is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Ames City Council has set a goal of the community reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 83 percent by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Ames Tribune reports that the council voted 5-1 on Tuesday to adopt the targets.

Residents have been split on the issue. Some have called for aggressive climate action. Others are demanding that the costs don’t fall on them.

Council member Tim Gartin, who cast the lone dissenting vote, said the city’s ambitious target was disingenuous without having clear data and knowing the costs.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Dylan Smith stolen two cars before crashing one of them into a police squad car...
Two stolen cars and a police pursuit lands a Mt. Pleasant man behind bars
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Wanted man on the run with 3 kids in Texas, deputies say

Latest News

Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to real world with training
Police say Dylan Smith stolen two cars before crashing one of them into a police squad car...
Two stolen cars and a police pursuit lands a Mt. Pleasant man behind bars
(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient