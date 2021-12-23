Advertisement

A gift of Christmas joy for the children of the incarcerated

Walker Baker, 5, of Hagerstown, Md., visits with Santa Claus, portrayed by volunteer Wayne...
Walker Baker, 5, of Hagerstown, Md., visits with Santa Claus, portrayed by volunteer Wayne Hutzell, of Williamsport, Md., during Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree event for children of the incarcerated, Sunday Dec. 19, 2021 at Hub City Vineyard church in Hagerstown. The Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree is expected to deliver gifts to about 300,000 kids nationwide this year. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)(Steve Ruark | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - During the holidays, some faith groups and congregations across the United States work to bring some Christmas cheer—and connection—to prisoners and their children.

The Angel Tree program of the nonprofit Prison Fellowship partners with churches and volunteers to host toy drives and deliver gifts to prisoners’ children on behalf of incarcerated parents.

Others send Christmas cards to those behind bars.

Says a man who once received an Angel Tree present: “When I got that gift, it kind of restored that hope that my mom still loved me.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Dylan Smith stolen two cars before crashing one of them into a police squad car...
Two stolen cars and a police pursuit lands a Mt. Pleasant man behind bars
(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
marijuana
Three Iowa Democrats want voters to decide whether marijuana gets legalized

Latest News

Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
LIVE: Jury reaches outcome in Potter trial over Daunte Wright’s killing
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause massive pileups and closures of Wis. interstate
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured