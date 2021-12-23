Quiet weather continues, widespread 50s likely this afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet weather continues today. Some morning clouds will give way to sunshine and highs are still expected to push into the 50s this afternoon. Some spots farther south may touch 60. Christmas Eve looks pretty mild too with highs into the 50s in most areas. In terms of precipitation, isolated rain showers could feasibly occur on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, but that’s about the extent of it. We’re still watching a system for Sunday afternoon and night which may bring us a better chance of rain. Have a great and safe holiday weekend!

