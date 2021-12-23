Two stolen cars and a police pursuit lands a Mt. Pleasant man behind bars

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa (KYOU) -A Mount Pleasant man is facing several charges following a police pursuit that reached over 100 miles per hour.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 21 around 12:47 am, a county deputy checked on a suspicious vehicle at Hunt Woods Park south of Burlington.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed a female crying outside the vehicle.

A man then exited the vehicle and ran off.

The woman told the deputy she had been assaulted by the man and she had visible injuries.

The deputy also determined the vehicle was stolen.

While additional units checked the area for the suspect, a vehicle was seen leaving the area and a deputy recognized the driver as the suspect who had run away.

The deputy then tried to stop the vehicle and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

Deputies pursued the vehicle which was later determined to be also stolen, along Highway 34 until it reached Mt. Pleasant.

During the pursuit, the suspect ran through stops signs, drove at speeds of 110mph, and drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of US Highway 34.

The suspect eventually crashed the stolen vehicle into a Mt. Pleasant Police Department vehicle near US Highway 34 and US Highway 218.

The driver, Dylan Randall Smith, age 25, of Mt. Pleasant, IA was placed under arrest.

Smith was transported to the Des Moines County Jail where he was charged with numerous driving charges, Serious Domestic Assault, Theft 2nd degree, Felony Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a Failure to Appear warrant on a previous Methamphetamine charge.

Smith is being held in the Des Moines County Jail on a $51,000.00 bond.

