Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl allegedly taken by father in Calif.

An Amber Alert is issued for 2-year-old Catalina Reyes Canino. She was last seen in Los Angeles...
An Amber Alert is issued for 2-year-old Catalina Reyes Canino. She was last seen in Los Angeles at about 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in California are searching for a toddler believed to be taken by her father, who is considered armed and dangerous.

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Catalina Reyes Canino. She was last seen with her father, 26-year-old Leonardo Rosales, in Los Angeles at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Catalina is described to be 2 feet tall and weighs about 20 pounds. She has black hair and brown hair and was last seen wearing a light purple shirt with unicorns and white one-piece pajamas.

Rosales is considered a suspect and is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Rosales was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Leonardo Rosales, 26, is believed to have abducted his 2-year-old daughter, Catalina Reyes...
Leonardo Rosales, 26, is believed to have abducted his 2-year-old daughter, Catalina Reyes Canino. He is considered armed and dangerous.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The two may be traveling in grey Honda Accord with unknown plates.

Anyone with information with their whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-928-822.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient
Police say Dylan Smith stolen two cars before crashing one of them into a police squad car...
Two stolen cars and a police pursuit lands a Mt. Pleasant man behind bars
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
Jefferson County Health Center battles Covid as Omicron enters Southeast Iowa
Police lights
Six people charged in connection to multiple crimes in Henry County, IA
Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to real world with training

Latest News

Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
FILE - The Washington National Cathedral is seen at dawn in Washington on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021....
Many US churches canceling in-person Christmas services
Carter the Kangaroo died at the hands of a neighbor, his owner said.
Neighbor said man killed his pet kangaroo, alleging it attacked his wife
Delta is facing staffing issues and bad weather, forcing cancellation of some flights.
Airlines cancel Christmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 pushing case numbers and hospitalizations higher in our state...
COVID-19 cases remain high in Iowa, hospitalizations drop slightly