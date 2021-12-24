Advertisement

Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on...
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on Christmas Eve.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought some Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalized children who aren’t well enough to go home for holidays.

It’s longstanding tradition for first ladies to visit Children’s National Hospital at Christmastime, but Joe Biden’s visit on Friday was a surprise. It marked the first time that a sitting president had joined the fun, the White House said.

The Bidens are set to help a group of children making lanterns as part of a winter craft project. Jill Biden will also sit by the Christmas tree and read “Olaf’s Night Before Christmas” to the kids. Video of her reading will also be shown in patient rooms throughout the hospital.

The Walt Disney Co. provided copies of the book for each patient so they can follow along with the first lady, the White House said. Each book includes a White House bookmark designed by her office.

The annual tradition of a hospital visit by the first lady dates to Bess Truman, who served in the role from 1945-1953.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient
Police say Dylan Smith stolen two cars before crashing one of them into a police squad car...
Two stolen cars and a police pursuit lands a Mt. Pleasant man behind bars
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
Jefferson County Health Center battles Covid as Omicron enters Southeast Iowa
Police lights
Six people charged in connection to multiple crimes in Henry County, IA
Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to real world with training

Latest News

Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
FILE - The Washington National Cathedral is seen at dawn in Washington on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021....
Many US churches canceling in-person Christmas services
Carter the Kangaroo died at the hands of a neighbor, his owner said.
Neighbor said man killed his pet kangaroo, alleging it attacked his wife
Delta is facing staffing issues and bad weather, forcing cancellation of some flights.
Airlines cancel Christmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 pushing case numbers and hospitalizations higher in our state...
COVID-19 cases remain high in Iowa, hospitalizations drop slightly