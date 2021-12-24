Advertisement

A few chances for rain, but too warm for a White Christmas

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tonight remains quiet with temperatures in the upper 30s and a mostly cloudy sky overhead. Christmas Eve day comes with the possibility for a bit of early morning fog and even a spotty shower or two and then mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be well above what we’d expect for the holiday season, topping out in the upper 50s with some even making a run at 60. Santa will have Rudolf at the lead Christmas Eve night with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some rain. Temperatures fall to the mid 30s early Christmas morning with light rain showers still possible. Skies become partly cloudy by afternoon on Saturday. There could be another small chance for precipitation to end the holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. A wintry mix is possible as temperatures cool to around freezing.

