Jefferson County Health Center battles Covid as Omicron enters Southeast Iowa

By Susan Schade
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) -When health care workers in Jefferson County were told Omicron was detected, they were not surprised.

Curtis Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Jefferson County Health Center, says they knew it would eventually make its way to the area and staff was prepared for it. “We plug through as we had in the past, and we treated Omicron very similar with Covid, Delta, and Covid at the beginning, the key really is prevention.”

Prevention like wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and washing your hands.

When it comes to symptoms found in an Omicron patient, Smith says they are similar to other covid patients and Illnesses. “It does create unique challenges to determine right now as we’re moving into cold and flu season is it a cold and those kinds of things, we air on the side of let’s test to make sure.”

In the lab at the hospital, a lab tech said they can do up to 40,000 tests a month. In order to know what variant, they are dealing with, the tests are sent off to the state lab for fourth testing. “Any test that is positive, we don’t know if it’s the sequence that proves it is delta or Omicron.”

The test could take several days to come back before they know what variant they are dealing with. However, experts say if you do test positive to quarantine for ten days.

For now, the fight the hospital staff has with Covid-19 still goes on.

