A Warm Christmas Eve

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for mostly cloudy skies on this Christmas Eve day. Temperatures will be well above what we’d expect for the holiday season, topping out in the upper 50s with some even making a run at 60. Santa will have Rudolf at the lead Christmas Eve night with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some rain. Temperatures fall to the mid 30s early Christmas morning with light rain showers still possible. Skies become partly cloudy by afternoon on Saturday. There could be another small chance for precipitation to end the holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. A wintry mix is possible as temperatures cool to around freezing.

