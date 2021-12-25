Advertisement

Remaining Isolated

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Merry Christmas Eve! Highs today jumped into the 50s with a southerly flow of air. Tonight the weather looks cloudy with an eventual shift in the wind to the north. An isolated shower chance also remains with us. This should not affect Santa’s travel. Christmas Day stays cloudy with cooler conditions. Highs will be near 40, which is still above normal. Have a Merry Christmas!

