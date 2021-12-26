Advertisement

Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.

King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
Jefferson County Health Center battles Covid as Omicron enters Southeast Iowa
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 pushing case numbers and hospitalizations higher in our state...
COVID-19 cases remain high in Iowa, hospitalizations drop slightly
Police say Dylan Smith stolen two cars before crashing one of them into a police squad car...
Two stolen cars and a police pursuit lands a Mt. Pleasant man behind bars
(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient
Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who shot motorist Daunte Wright during a...
EXPLAINER: What will judge weigh in sentencing Kim Potter?

Latest News

FILE - Harvey Evans, left, and Barbara Cook arrive for a dress rehearsal of the New York...
Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway’s golden years, dies at 80
"He-Man" from Masters of the Universe on Day One at Comic-Con International on Thursday, July...
‘He-Man’ artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meet virtually with U.S. troops serving around...
Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands